Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 05:10 Hits: 2

WELLINGTON: Wildlife rescuers in New Zealand were scrambling to keep a stranded baby orca alive on Wednesday (Jul 14), as volunteers scoured waters off Wellington to find the calf's mother. The killer whale, a male between four to six months old, washed ashore on rocks just north of the capital on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/race-to-find-beached-baby-orca-s-mother-in-new-zealand-15217698