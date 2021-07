Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:33 Hits: 1

Is it possible to rein in the vast marketplace clout of Big Tech firms with antitrust rules? Lina Khan at the Federal Trade Commission is a believer.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0713/Taking-on-Big-Tech-What-the-Federal-Trade-Commission-can-do?icid=rss