Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 20:19 Hits: 1

Sacha Baron Cohen, who created and plays the character Borat, is seeking $9m from US-based Solar Therapeutics Inc.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/13/not-very-nice-borat-actor-sues-us-cannabis-firm-over-billboard