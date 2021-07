Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 06:43 Hits: 2

Zomato and Paytm, both unicorns, are coming to a market already enjoying blockbuster listings for a few months.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/14/with-homegrown-unicorns-indias-ipo-market-heats-up