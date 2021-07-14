News Roundup: Republicans remain anti-infrastructure as Tennessee GOP sabotages vaccine awareness

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 1

In the news today: As the Democratic-pushed child tax credits begin to arrive in American bank accounts, Republicans are now focused on stopping the next Democratic priority: infrastructure spending. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pitching a fit after state Democrats sabotaged a new Republican attempt to restrict voting access. In Tennessee, Republicans were so outraged with a state memo correctly noting that teens in the state can be vaccinated without consulting their parents that they had the health official who wrote it removed and have forced the state department of health to halt all other child vaccine outreach efforts.

Pick your side, America: One party wants to invest in new-century infrastructure and is now providing monthly cash payments to parents. The other side is demanding the government withhold information on how to keep children from being infected during a deadly pandemic.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• As Democrats near infrastructure package resolution, Republicans try again to derail it

• Democrats' child tax credit payments will hit bank accounts soon. Republicans tried to kill it

• Gov. Greg Abbott threatens Democratic lawmakers with arrest when they return to Texas

• Tennessee health official fired after state lawmakers get upset over her knowing state laws

• CBP's corruption streak continues, after border agents busted for working with smugglers

Community Spotlight:

• The Capitol Riot and Critical Race Theory or America's Refusal To Struggle With Its Own Demons

• Air-Minded: Shirtsleeves ... In Space!

Also trending from the community:

• My City Invited Citizens to Speak Out Against Racism. The Cops Turned Our Names Over to the FBI.

• Tennessee fires Director of Immunization Programs. "I'm afraid for my state."

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2039699