Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 07:02 Hits: 3

Among the vast monocrop fields in central Iowa, the Indigenous community practices regenerative agriculture. Could it provide inspiration for farmers battling climate change?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-farming-lessons-in-sustainability-from-the-meskwaki-nation/a-57956578?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf