Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 04:28 Hits: 2

Minimal temperature increases like 1.5 or 2 degrees Celcius might sound insignificant, but when it comes to our planet they can have a massive impact. DW looks at the facts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-is-half-a-degree-of-warming-really-such-a-big-deal/a-57859167?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf