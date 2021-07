Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 12:54 Hits: 2

After 106 appearances for Germany, Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football. The 31-year-old Real Madrid midfielder scored 17 goals for the Nationalmannschaft and won the World Cup in 2014.

