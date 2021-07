Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 05:28 Hits: 2

From working out of his garage to becoming the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos's departure as Amazon's CEO is a milestone for one of the world's most influential companies. Andy Jassy will have big shoes to fill.

