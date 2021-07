Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 10:29 Hits: 2

The coronavirus surge on Cyprus sees the government announce a raft of measures aimed at COVID-19 Delta variant containment and increased vaccine coverage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cyprus-vaccine-drive-safepass-mandatory-no-more-free-covid-tests/a-58249253?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf