Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 10:42 Hits: 2

The German chancellor stressed the fact that vaccines save loved ones from illness. She says education is key to raising vaccination rates, not mandates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-angela-merkel-says-no-plans-for-mandatory-vaccines-in-germany/a-58250471?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf