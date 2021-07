Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:40 Hits: 2

An EU-backed resolution at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council also demanded "an immediate halt" to violence in the region. The eight-month conflict has left thousands dead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-un-urges-swift-withdrawal-of-eritrean-troops-from-tigray/a-58250762?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf