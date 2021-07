Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:45 Hits: 7

The Japanese government warned that the military balance between China and Taiwan was tilting in China's favor. Tokyo said the situation was critical to its national security.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-warns-taiwan-tensions-pose-regional-security-risk/a-58255990?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf