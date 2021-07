Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 18:41 Hits: 6

More than 70% of New Yorkers have either received their first vaccine dose or are fully vaccinated and Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. However, some neighbourhoods, like the Bronx, are still lagging behind in vaccinations.

