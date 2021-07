Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 19:43 Hits: 6

Large cruise ships will be banned from sailing into the centre of Venice from August 1, Italy announced Tuesday, after years of warnings they risk causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city.

