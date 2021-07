Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:26 Hits: 2

Britain's government said it would let parliament hold a vote on Tuesday (Jul 12) to reverse a decision to cut the country's overseas aid spending by around £4 billion (US$5.6 billion) a year.

