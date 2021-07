Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 22:46 Hits: 2

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse climbed to 94 on Monday (Jul 12) as officials planned to step up security at the site to make sure the personal possessions of the victims are preserved for their families.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/florida-miami-surfside-condo-collapse-champlain-towers-victims-15208038