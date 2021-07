Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 01:54 Hits: 2

BERLIN: With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday (Jul 12) said that authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country’s infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken. For much of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-covid-19-restrictions-case-numbers-15207984