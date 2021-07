Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 07:28 Hits: 3

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that Mexico will host talks between his government and the opposition, but insisted he will only take part if international sanctions are lifted and he is protected from any plots to oust him.

