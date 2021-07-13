The Pandemic Will Prevent Ending Famine by 2030 Year

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:46 Hits: 6

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that 10 percent of the world's population is undernourished as a result of the multidimensional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in undernourishment varies between regions. While 21 percent of the African population suffered from famine, 9 percent of Latin Americans and Asians experienced the problem.

Due to the current epidemiological situation, about 660 million people are likely to continue suffering from hunger in 2030. However, if the pandemic had not wreaked havoc on the world's economies, the number of hungry people would have only reached 630 million on that same date.

However, FAO insisted that the coronavirus is only a small part of a much larger problem and pointed to other factors such as climate variability, conflicts, and economic slowdowns as the cause of food systems vulnerability.

5.2 million people - 91% of #Tigray population - need emergency food assistance due to conflict. “We have teams on ground, trucks loaded & ready to go. What we need now is free, unfettered access & secure passage guaranteed by all parties so we can deliver food safely,” says @WFPpic.twitter.com/x6475Ypbgt July 2, 2021

Nevertheless, this multilateral institution assured that coherent policies and investments could transform food systems and solve famine across the world. FAO identified six ways to counteract hunger. These "transformation pathways" imply achieving peace in conflict zones, increasing the resilience of agri-food systems to climate change, and reducing the economic vulnerability of the poor. FAO also urged policymakers to control food prices, fight structural inequalities, and encourage more nutritious consumption patterns.

