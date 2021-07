Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:06 Hits: 7

The head of Germany's foreign intelligence agency has warned that the Islamic State is just as strong as it ever was — even without its caliphate. Terrorism experts agree that it has morphed into a powerful network.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-spy-chief-warns-of-islamic-state-s-strength/a-58253657?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf