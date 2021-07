Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:38 Hits: 3

Since early July, some social media accounts have been circulating a video that they say shows Brazilians tearing down an American weapon that is supposedly used to control the weather. It turns out, however, that the video actually shows people tearing down electrical installations during a riot that took place at a Brazilian farm in November 2017.

