Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:40 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: The US State Department issued a supply chain business advisory related to China's Xinjiang province on Tuesday (Jul 13), warning of potential risks related to forced labor and human rights abuses. "Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-state-department-warns-business-risk-linked-china-xinjiang-15213218