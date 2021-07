Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:44 Hits: 6

Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday (Jul 13), and the largest, in Oregon, threatened a portion of California's power supply.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wildfires-torch-homes--land-across-10-states-in-us-west-15213718