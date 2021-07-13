Gov. Greg Abbott threatens Democratic lawmakers with arrest when they return to Texas

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 7

Texas Democrats left the state on Monday as a last stand for voting rights, preventing the state House from having the quorum it needs for Republicans to pass a voter suppression bill, along with an attack on transgender students, during a special session of the legislature. The Democrats—at least 51 of them—said they’ll stay out of Texas until the special session ends August 6. But they need Congress to act.

Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened that “As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done.” Abbott can call another special session to get the Republican legislation passed. Ultimately, Texas Republicans have the power to force just about any law through that they want, and right now, they want to make it hard for Black and brown people to vote.

”Our message to Congress,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, is that “We need them to act now.”

In every public statement he’s made, Abbott has painted the Democrats as taking a “taxpayer-paid junket” using “cushy private planes.” The Democrats, many of whom have left children behind, are pushing back on that to highlight their urgent message to Congress.

”This is not a vacation,” said state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer. “This is not a junket. I don’t want a single U.S. senator to go home for the August recess thinking that everything is completely fine with voting rights in America. We’re here to present the case that it is not.” (Pssst … Sen. Manchin, Sen. Sinema, I think he’s talking to you.)

Senate Democrats including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sens. Cory Booker, Alex Padilla, and Kirsten Gillibrand are meeting with the Texans. Vice President Kamala Harris praised their “extraordinary courage and commitment.”

”I do believe that fighting for the right to vote is as American as apple pie. It is so fundamental to fighting for the principles of our democracy,” said Harris.

Abbott is not the only Republican to slam the Democrats for blocking a quorum. “It’s not very Texan,” according to Sen. John Cornyn. “You stay and you fight.”

Well, they’re not done fighting. They just took the fight somewhere else, rather than staying in a 100% unwinnable fight. As for the other senator from Texas ...

Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights. Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach. I’d sit this one out, Ted. pic.twitter.com/aaePYLLzXs July 13, 2021

