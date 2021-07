Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 09:33 Hits: 4

For the first time in modern German history, homegrown medical cannabis is being sold to local pharmacies. Although enthusiasts have lauded the milestone, doubts remain about pot's business case in the country.

