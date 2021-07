Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 09:10 Hits: 3

This week in Say More, PS talks with Bernard Haykel, Professor of Near Eastern Studies and Director of the Institute for the Transregional Study of the Contemporary Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia at Princeton University.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/say-more/an-interview-with-bernard-haykel-2021-07