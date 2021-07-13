Anti-Government Protests Over Journalist's Death Continue In Tbilisi

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 4

Anti-government protesters rallied on July 12 in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his government. The demonstration followed the death of a TV cameraman who was severely beaten while covering the Tbilisi Pride events supporting LGBT rights last week. Protesters threw eggs and paint at the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream party and 12 people were detained.

