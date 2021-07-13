The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Anti-Government Protests Over Journalist's Death Continue In Tbilisi

Category: World Hits: 4

Anti-Government Protests Over Journalist's Death Continue In Tbilisi Anti-government protesters rallied on July 12 in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his government. The demonstration followed the death of a TV cameraman who was severely beaten while covering the Tbilisi Pride events supporting LGBT rights last week. Protesters threw eggs and paint at the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream party and 12 people were detained.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgia-tbilisi-anti-government-protest/31355932.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version