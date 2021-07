Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 05:42 Hits: 4

A record number of French people sought to book appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday night after President Emmanuel Macron announced a slew of measures designed to push sceptics to get themselves jabbed.

