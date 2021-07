Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:52 Hits: 3

France needs to push back the retirement age and the government will continue its pension reforms as soon as the COVID-19 situation is under control, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised speech on Monday (Jul 12).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-s-macron-says-pension-reform-to-go-ahead-covid-19-virus-15208636