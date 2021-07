Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 20:48 Hits: 4

The US FDA is expected to issue a new warning linking J&J's COVID-19 vaccine to Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/12/fda-expected-to-issue-new-warning-on-jj-covid-jab