Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 19:08 Hits: 3

As the world increasingly focuses attention on climate change, Roland Busch, the CEO of Siemens AG, says his company is well-positioned to help manage the challenges.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/as-fears-about-climate-grow--siemens-ceo-sees-opportunities-15207658