Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 09:15 Hits: 3

Taliban representatives have visited Ashgabat and held talks with Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry officials as the militants continue major offensives in northern Afghanistan, raising concerns in the neighboring former Soviet republics of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/taliban-turkmenistan-talks/31354239.html