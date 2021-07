Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 10:53 Hits: 3

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin has announced he is quitting as head of Moscow's Krasnoselsky district amid ongoing pressure on him and his team after saying he would run in upcoming parliamentary elections.

