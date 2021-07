Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 11:57 Hits: 3

The jailing of the former anti-apartheid activist has sparked violent protests in his home province and elsewhere. Zuma is in court, hoping to get his corruption sentence rescinded.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-african-ex-leader-jacob-zuma-faces-court-hearing-amid-unrest/a-58237849?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf