Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 07:24 Hits: 3

BRUSSELS: The European Union is set to take the lead in climate policy action among the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters this week, with a raft of ambitious plans designed to cut emissions drastically over the next decade. The policies, if approved, would put the bloc - the world's third ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sustainability/europe-s-climate-masterplan-aims-to-slash-emissions-within-a-decade-15205090