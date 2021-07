Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 09:28 Hits: 4

AMMAN: A Jordanian court on Monday (Jul 12) sentenced two former officials to 15 years in jail over a palace coup attempt that sparked a crisis in a kingdom seen as a regional oasis of stability. Former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and an ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, had ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jordan-ex-officials-handed-15-year-jail-terms-over-coup-plot-15205434