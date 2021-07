Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 12:05 Hits: 3

The silver maple in my front yard was the first thing visitors noticed. “How old is it?” they asked. “Have you ever climbed it?”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2021/0712/Farewell-to-a-tree-An-ancient-maple-held-memories-sons-and-wildlife?icid=rss