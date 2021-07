Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 10:25 Hits: 4

In seeking to renew the image of liberal democracy in an age of rising authoritarianism, US President Joe Biden recognizes that the first step is for the West to get its own house in order. For Europe, that means finally overcoming longstanding political hurdles to deeper economic integration.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/how-eu-germany-can-support-biden-democracy-agenda-by-sigmar-gabriel-2021-07