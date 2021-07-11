Donald Trump Jr: Addiction 'doesn’t absolve you from being a total piece of garbage'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 10:45 Hits: 1

Speaking to attendees at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday evening Donald Trump, Jr. focused on attacking Hunter Biden.

Trump Jr. accused him of being a drug addict. Hunter Biden acknowledged his challenges with addiction in a memoir released earlier this year.

"I totally understand addiction," Trump Jr. told the crowd. "It's terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn't absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life."

"It doesn't absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn't absolve you from selling out your country," he added.



— Acyn (@Acyn) Jr: I totally understand addiction. It's terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn't absolve from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life… It doesn't absolve you from selling out your country pic.twitter.com/YgNDcvfZBD — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2021

Many responded offering remarks like these:



— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) Don Jr of all people—who secretly met with agents from a foreign power to receive an illegal campaign contribution, avoiding indictment primarily because the prosecutor thought he was too stupid to know it was illegal—saying this is like something in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie. https://t.co/jFNUU4o7LD — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 9, 2021



— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) he's literally talking to himself, and that's the joke. he thinks he's being master gaslighter with this mouth shit. https://t.co/noBs92aaFy — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) July 9, 2021

