The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Donald Trump Jr: Addiction 'doesn’t absolve you from being a total piece of garbage'

Category: World Hits: 1

Donald Trump Jr: Addiction 'doesn’t absolve you from being a total piece of garbage'

Speaking to attendees at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday evening Donald Trump, Jr. focused on attacking Hunter Biden.

Trump Jr. accused him of being a drug addict. Hunter Biden acknowledged his challenges with addiction in a memoir released earlier this year.

"I totally understand addiction," Trump Jr. told the crowd. "It's terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn't absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life."

"It doesn't absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn't absolve you from selling out your country," he added.

Many responded offering remarks like these:

image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/donald-trump-jr/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version