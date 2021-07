Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 08:24 Hits: 7

A security court sentenced a former top aide and a member of the royal family to 15 years in prison for allegedly trying to oust of King Abdullah II and install his half-brother, Prince Hamzah.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jordan-court-convicts-2-men-over-coup-plot-against-king-abdullah-ii/a-58235923?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf