Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 08:07 Hits: 5

SINGAPORE: A planned travel bubble between Singapore and Australia is "more likely to happen" towards the end of 2021, said Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan. Speaking to CNA, Mr Tehan said that certain measures have to be implemented before a travel bubble can be ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/singapore-australia-travel-bubble-delay-end-2021-15205424