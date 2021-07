Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 08:27 Hits: 3

The country's president, Maia Sandu, called the snap election in April after two attempts to form a government failed. She wants to stem Russian influence and bring the impoverished country closer to the EU.

