Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 03:48 Hits: 5

Authorities have imposed evacuations, road closures and limited train traffic as North America experiences severe temperatures. Heat warnings were issued for some cities, with record-breaking temperatures likely.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/heat-wave-north-america-experiences-soaring-temperatures-wildfires/a-58234914?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf