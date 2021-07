Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 21:56 Hits: 2

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw at a raucous Wembley on Sunday.

