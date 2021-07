Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 03:21 Hits: 5

Italy’s Euro football triumph on Sunday was loudly celebrated on the Italophile French Riviera, where the world’s premier festival has been blessed by a bevy of movies from the peninsula, signalling a resurgence in Italian film.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210712-in-cannes-too-italy-is-every-bit-the-winner