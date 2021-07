Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 06:19 Hits: 5

JOHOR BARU: Police have busted a prostitution syndicate with the arrest of 26 people, including 16 women suspected to be sex workers, in a series of raids here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/12/johor-cops-bust-prostitution-racket-nab-26-in-series-of-raids