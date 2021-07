Category: World Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 07:18 Hits: 5

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Supporters of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma looted shops and set fire to a mall on Monday, before a court hearing in which he will challenge his prison sentence for failing to attend a corruption inquiry, local TV stations reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/12/looting-arson-before-hearing-of-safrica039s-former-leader-zuma