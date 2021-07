Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 22:10 Hits: 3

Living with COVID-19 isn't easy. The problem here is that the responsibility we are asked to take is not for our own person but for someone else says the Financial Times' Robert Shrimsley.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/covid-19-coronavirus-personal-responsibility-mask-wear-distance-15199264