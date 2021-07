Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 22:46 Hits: 5

Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said on Sunday (Jul 11) they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/search-in-florida-condominium-collapse-to-take-weeks-deaths-15200940